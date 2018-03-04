UBPorts Is Working On Unity 8 For Debian

The UBPorts community continues pushing Unity 8 for their mobile/convergence vision in the absence of Canonical as well as making other improvements. Besides offering Unity 8 to Ubuntu users, they are also working on Debian support.
In today's latest Ubuntu Touch Q&A, there is a small reference near the end that they are working on the Unity 8 desktop environment as an option for Debian too. "Yes... But shhh this is a secret..."
With Ubuntu being derived from Debian, it's mostly a packaging job to get Unity 8 in easy reach for Debian users, but given they are still pursuing Mir with Unity 8, there's a bit more work ahead. It will be interesting if they try to pushing Unity 8 for the official Debian archives, but if anything that is much further down the line and for now will almost certainly be just a third-party archive as they continue trying to get Unity 8 into shape for daily usability.
