Unity Game Engine Planning For Many Improvements In 2021

Unity Tech has released some of their public roadmap details concerning what they hope to accomplish in the next calendar year. Some of the highlights for Unity goals in 2021 include:
- To little surprise, fully supporting next-generation game consoles, natively support Apple's Arm-based silicon coming to market, new AR/VR platforms, and the continued mobile architectures.
- Optimizing game engine performance is a never-ending task. Expect to see various performance optimizations out of Unity in 2021.
- Maturing of the Universal Render Pipeline and stabilizing the High Definition Render Pipeline are continued goals.
- Bolt visual scripting as a core feature.
- Improvements around multiplayer networking and even working more with the open-source software multiplayer community.
- Unity 2020 LTS should be out in Q1'2021 with many of these improvements including PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X support along with Apple silicon platforms.
More details on the initial Unity 2021 plans via Unity3D.com.