Unity 2020.1 is out today as the latest feature release for this popular, cross-platform game engine.
Unity 2020.1 ships with package manager improvements, continued work on the Unity Editor and other enhancements to the programmer tools to ease the game development experience, 2D animation performance improvements, graphics and scalable quality improvements, the GPU and CPU lightmapper has improved sampling, improvements to the AR platform support, and other changes.
And, yes, there are a number of fixes in Unity 2020.1 for both the Vulkan graphics API and Linux platform support. Most of the Vulkan fixes/changes revolve around Android targets.
More details on the Unity 2020.1 engine release via Unity3D.com.
