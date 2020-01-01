Unity 2020.1 Beta Released With Numerous Vulkan + Linux Fixes
17 March 2020
Unity Tech has released the Unity 2020.1 game engine beta as their first quarterly update of the year.

In addition to having a number of developer-side improvements from their editor to other development features, there is never-ending work on the graphics front. Unity 2020.1 is adding camera stacking to the universal render pipeline, updated ray-tracing support, various lighting updates, a new caching shader preprocessor, and much more.


There are also a variety of Vulkan API fixes (mostly with an Android support focus) and several different Linux bug fixes. The Linux fixes range from editor issues to different window/pop-up/cursor problems.

See the Unity3D blog for more details on the 2020.1 beta release as well as the release notes for the complete list of changes.
