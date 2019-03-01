The beta release of Unity 2019.3 is out today for this wildly popular cross-platform game engine.
Unity 2019.3 Beta brings a revamp to its input system, significant improvements to its Universal Render Pipeline (Lightweight Render Pipeline as it was previously called), better physics, and initial ray-tracing support.
The better physics support with Unity 2019.3 comes via moving from NVIDIA's PhysX 3.4 to version 4.1. The ray-tracing support for now is just available with the DirectX DXR API and unfortunately no Vulkan ray-tracing for Linux support at this time.
Both Linux and Vulkan have a number of fixes in this release. The Vulkan fixes are mostly Android-centric but also some threading issues have been resolved with this graphics API. On the Linux front there is crash fixes for CentOS 7, some OpenGL errors resolved, a few Ubuntu issues taken care of, and other mostly mundane fixes.
More details on the Unity 2019.3 Beta changes in full particularly on the significant renderer and input subsystem updates via this blog post.
