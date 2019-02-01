Unity 2019.2 rolled out today as the latest quarterly feature update for this very popular cross-platform game engine.Some of the big changes for Unity 2019.2 include DSPGraph as a new audio rendering/mixing system, their promising Burst Compiler has faster JIT compilation and different C# improvements, better HD Render Pipeline support, new 2D features in their Lightweight Render Pipeline, OpenGL support improvements focused on mobile platforms, and other changes.Unity 2019.2 also brings a number of Vulkan rendering fixes, support for optimized frame pacing on Android, the Unity video player now supports the Vulkan renderer, and other enhancements. There are also a number of Linux-specific fixes including for the Unity Editor and forcing the NVIDIA Linux driver to turn off v-sync.

More details on Unity 2019.2 via the Unity blog