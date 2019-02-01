Unity 2019.2 Beta Brings A Number Of Linux & Vulkan Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 9 May 2019 at 01:57 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Unity Tech today released their public beta of the forthcoming Unity 2019.2 game engine update.

New functionality in Unity 2019.2 includes better OpenGL performance on mobile devices using the Lightweight Render Pipeline, polybrush support now integrated into Unity, various lighting updates, GPU lightmapper improvements, an upgraded NVIDIA Optix AI powered denoiser for lightmaps, and various AR/VR improvements.

Unity 2019.2 also has a number of Linux fixes, mostly on the Unity Editor front. Separately, there are also a number of Vulkan rendering fixes and improvements.

More details on the Unity 2019.2 Beta via the announcement while a complete listing of the changes can be found via Unity3D release notes.
