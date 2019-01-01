Unity Planning For A Very Busy 2019 With A Lot Of Game Engine Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 23 November 2018 at 09:33 AM EST. Add A Comment
Unity Tech recently presented at their Unite LA conference about their 2019 road-map. There is a ton they are planning for both gamers and developers utilizing their cross-platform game engine over the next year.

Some of the Unity 2019 plans include:

- Linux support for the GPU Progressive Lightmapper

- glTF support in Unity 2019.1.

- Incremental garbage collection in Unity 2019.1~2019.2.

- Vulkan optimizations in 2019.1, at least for mobile platforms.

- Multi-platform XR input system for Unity 2019.2 along with other XR/VR improvements throughout 2019.

- Unity 2019.2 to support live video streaming.

- The Scriptable Render Pipeline (SRP) will be promoted out of its preview state in 2019.1.

- A ton of work on the developer side including a plethora of editor improvements.

Those interested in the Unity game engine can learn about their planned 2019 features via the Unite LA video embedded below.

