Unity 2018.3 Beta Promotes Vulkan Editor No Longer Experimental, Various Linux Fixes
The first public beta of the Unity 2018.3 game engine is now available for testing and evaluation.

Unity 2018.3 beta is shipping today with various workflow improvements, improvements to the Shader Graph, drops their legacy particle system, and other changes. From their overview there isn't all that much to get excited about by Linux gamers...

But in the beta release notes are some changes that get us more excited. In particular, Unity's Vulkan Editor is no longer considered experimental on Linux (or Windows). There are also various Vulkan fixes.

When it comes to Unity on Linux there is improved stack trace generation within the editor, crash fixes, keyboard/input handling improvements, and a number of other fixes. But there is also a known issue currently outstanding with this 2018.3 beta where some Linux executables might not be working.
