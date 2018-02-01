Last week Unity Tech began shipping Unity 2018.1 while now the beta is out for Unity 2018.2 as the next quarterly installment to this widely-used, cross-platform game engine.
Exciting us the most is that Vulkan support has finally been added to the Unity Editor on both Windows and Linux. The Unity engine has offered Vulkan graphics API support for almost two years now, but there hasn't been Vulkan support within the Unity Editor until the 2018.2 cycle.
Of Linux interest in this release is also upgrading the bundled SDL library from v2.0.5 to 2.0.7, Vulkan SteamVR crash fixes, other Linux crash fixes, and the last of the x86-specific dependencies were resolved for the Unity Editor on Linux.
Also notable with the Unity Editor in the 2018.2 beta is HiDPI support for 4K displays on both Windows and Linux. This beta game engine update also brings various renderer improvements, enhancing the new C# jobs API, mobile platform support improvements, and a variety of other work.
Unity 2018.2 beta details can be found via the Unity3D blog.
