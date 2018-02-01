Unity 2018.2 Beta Brings Vulkan Support To The Unity Editor
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 7 May 2018 at 10:33 AM EDT. 3 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Last week Unity Tech began shipping Unity 2018.1 while now the beta is out for Unity 2018.2 as the next quarterly installment to this widely-used, cross-platform game engine.

Exciting us the most is that Vulkan support has finally been added to the Unity Editor on both Windows and Linux. The Unity engine has offered Vulkan graphics API support for almost two years now, but there hasn't been Vulkan support within the Unity Editor until the 2018.2 cycle.

Of Linux interest in this release is also upgrading the bundled SDL library from v2.0.5 to 2.0.7, Vulkan SteamVR crash fixes, other Linux crash fixes, and the last of the x86-specific dependencies were resolved for the Unity Editor on Linux.

Also notable with the Unity Editor in the 2018.2 beta is HiDPI support for 4K displays on both Windows and Linux. This beta game engine update also brings various renderer improvements, enhancing the new C# jobs API, mobile platform support improvements, and a variety of other work.

Unity 2018.2 beta details can be found via the Unity3D blog.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Unity 2018.1 Previews The New Scriptable Render Pipeline & HD Render Pipeline
The Battle for Wesnoth 1.14 Brings A New Single-Player Campaign, Launches On Steam
Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia Coming To Linux In A Month Or Two
Unigine 2.7 Continues With Graphics Improvements, Updated Editor & SDK Updates
The Once Very Promising Unvanquished Game Hasn't Seen A New Release In Two Years
SC-Controller 0.4.2 Brings Better On-Screen Keyboard
Popular News This Week
One Of LLVM's Top Contributors Quits Development Over CoC, Outreach Program
The Shiny New Features Of X.Org Server 1.20
KDE Plasma 5 Stack Should Now Be In Good Shape For FreeBSD Ports
The Big Features & Improvements Of The GCC 8 Compiler
NVIDIA Ends The GeForce Partner Program
Cinnamon 3.8 Desktop Released With Performance Improvements, Various Modifications