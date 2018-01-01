Unity 2018.1 Introducing A "Scriptable Render Pipeline"
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 11 January 2018 at 12:05 AM EST. 6 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Unity Technologies has rolled out their first public beta for the Unity 2018.1 release. Exciting us about this game engine update is their Scriptable Render Pipeline.

The Scriptable Render Pipeline is their new real-time rendering architecture. Scriptable Rendering Pipeline (SRP) is still being developed but is designed to exploit the potential of modern systems, particularly GPUs, and to do so in an easy and efficient manner. SRP is designed to be extensible and can be extended/customized using C# code and material shaders.

In addition to SRB, Unity 2018.1 Beta has GPU instancing support for GI, various console improvements, better FBX import support, improvements to their new particle system, and removal of legacy system support.

Game developers wishing to learn more about the Scriptable Render Pipeline and Unity 2018.1 can do so at Unity3D.com.
6 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Gaming News
Game Porter Feral Interactive Is Up To Around 72 Employees
The Most Popular Linux Gaming News For 2017
There Still Are Some Pain Points For Linux Gaming Moving Into 2018
Unigine 2.6.1 Pushes The Jaw-Dropping Visuals With This Cross-Platform Game/Sim Engine
Godot 3.0 Game Engine Preparing To Ship In Early 2018
Solus Releases Updated Linux Steam Integration With Snapd Support
Popular News
Dell Rolls Out New XPS 13 Laptop For 2018
Intel Rolls Out Their New CPUs With Radeon Vega M Graphics
AMD Cuts Ryzen Prices, Confirms New Hardware, New Ryzen CPUs With Vega
Linux Gaming Performance Doesn't Appear Affected By The x86 PTI Work
For Now At Least AMD CPUs Are Also Reported As "Insecure"
Linux Will End Up Disabling x86 PTI For AMD Processors - Update: Now Disabled