Unity Technologies has rolled out their first public beta for the Unity 2018.1 release. Exciting us about this game engine update is their Scriptable Render Pipeline.
The Scriptable Render Pipeline is their new real-time rendering architecture. Scriptable Rendering Pipeline (SRP) is still being developed but is designed to exploit the potential of modern systems, particularly GPUs, and to do so in an easy and efficient manner. SRP is designed to be extensible and can be extended/customized using C# code and material shaders.
In addition to SRB, Unity 2018.1 Beta has GPU instancing support for GI, various console improvements, better FBX import support, improvements to their new particle system, and removal of legacy system support.
Game developers wishing to learn more about the Scriptable Render Pipeline and Unity 2018.1 can do so at Unity3D.com.
