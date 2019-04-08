It's already been two years since Unigine Corp introduced their very fascinating Superposition graphics benchmark. Today they have rolled out Unigine Superposition 1.1 as the next installment of this demanding GPU benchmark to showcase the Unigine 2 engine's abilities.
While most of you were probably hoping this Unigine benchmark update would bring Vulkan API support, sadly it does not. The Unigine 2 engine doesn't yet support Vulkan but the company is said to still be working on that support to complement OpenGL on Linux systems. Unigine Superposition 1.1 still relies upon OpenGL but with this release now supports up to 16K x 16K rendering.
The main difference with Unigine Superposition 1.1 is expanded VR support with now their basic/free version supporting virtual reality headsets. The Linux build of Superposition also officially supports the VR mode via SteamVR.
I've had pre-release access to test the Linux version of Superposition with the HTC Vive, but unfortunately I still haven't found the time to do so, but quite excited to do so once finally finding the time.
More details on Superposition 1.1 via Unigine.com.
Add A Comment