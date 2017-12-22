Unigine 2.6.1 Pushes The Jaw-Dropping Visuals With This Cross-Platform Game/Sim Engine
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 27 December 2017 at 07:42 AM EST. 2 Comments
While Unigine Engine 2 has yet to be picked up by any major games besides Dual Universe, this highly advanced game engine continues advancing and its effort for industrial simulators appears to be paying off as well. Unigine Corp is ending out 2017 by having released Unigine 2.6.1.

Unigine 2.6.1 is now shipping with an improved Unigine Editor 2, distributed terrain generation for its landscape tool, improved generation of grass and clutters, better CIGI protocol support, better multi-channel rendering, and various other engine improvements.

Here's an example of an impressive flight simulator Unigine Corp has been showing off that's powered by Unigine 2 Sim:


And a look at their grass/terrain improvements of Unigine 2.6.1:


More visuals and technical information on Unigine 2.6.1 via the Unigine Devlog.
