Unigine 2.9 Further Enhances Its Stunning Visuals
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 17 August 2019 at 07:51 AM EDT.
LINUX GAMING --
It's a pity there doesn't seem to be any new adoption of Unigine as a game engine, but this visually impressive platform does continue seeing much success in the area of industrial simulations, professional VR platforms, and related areas. With Unigine 2.9 this Linux-friendly graphics engine is even more stunning.

On the visual front, Unigine 2.9 has delivered better shadows with smoother edges and realistic penumbra. There are also lighting improvements to find with Unigine 2.9, improved screen-space subsurface scattering, better screen-spaced effects, improved tone mapping, faster voxel-based light baking, and other advancements in its visual capabilities.

Unigine 2.9 also has improvements to its C# component system and API, multi-threaded mesh clutter and mesh cluster, experimental glTF 2.0 asset support, an improved spline tool, and continued VR support additions.

More details and various sample screenshots of Unigine 2.9 in action can be found via the Unigine dev blog.
