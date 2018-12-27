The high-end, Linux-friendly Unigine engine for powering games but seemingly more industrial/simulator applications these days is out with their last feature release of 2018.
Unigine 2.7.3 is out with various rendering improvements, including better sky rendering, a screen-space dirt effect, improved glass refraction, and other visual enhancements.
Unigine 2.7.3 also brings performance optimizations to the Unigine Editor, better texture import capabilities, an experimental road tool, and other changes.
More details on the Unigine 2.7.3 release can be found via the Unigine Devlog.
I did ask Unigine Corp about any Vulkan progress, which they last communicated about more than a year ago on this modern graphics API they were evaluating. Unigine developers are still figuring out their transition path to Vulkan from OpenGL without breaking third-party integrations and legacy code. They continue researching the Vulkan support but have no announcements at this time.
