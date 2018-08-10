Unigine, the beautiful and Linux-friendly engine for games as well as VR and industrial training/simulation applications, has outed their latest engine update.Unigine 2.7.2 is the newest release of this commercial game and professional graphics engine. While it may not seem like a big release given the version number, there are a fair amount of improvements to enjoy with this latest release.

Unigine 2.7.2 has better importing support for CAD models, optimized texture streaming, physically-based cameras and lights, an improved particle system, multi-channel rendering improvements, and various other optimizations and polishing. Unfortunately, no word on Vulkan support yet for Unigine 2.