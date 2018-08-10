Unigine, the beautiful and Linux-friendly engine for games as well as VR and industrial training/simulation applications, has outed their latest engine update.
Unigine 2.7.2 is the newest release of this commercial game and professional graphics engine. While it may not seem like a big release given the version number, there are a fair amount of improvements to enjoy with this latest release.
Unigine 2.7.2 has better importing support for CAD models, optimized texture streaming, physically-based cameras and lights, an improved particle system, multi-channel rendering improvements, and various other optimizations and polishing. Unfortunately, no word on Vulkan support yet for Unigine 2.
It's also a pity that more games aren't using Unigine yet, with the one notable title currently in development using the engine being Dual Universe. But hopefully we'll see an updated Unigine Superposition benchmark in the not too distant future to showcase these latest engine enhancements.
More details on Unigine 2.7.2 can be found via their devlog.
