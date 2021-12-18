Unigine 2.15 Continues As One Of The Most Beautiful Engines, Vulkan Still W.I.P.
While there hasn't been much to talk about Unigine recently when it comes to Linux games and they seem to place less emphasis these days on Unigine as a game engine, this cross-platform SDK/engine continues to be visually quite stunning, their Linux support remains in good shape, and they appear to be enjoying very successful efforts on the commercial simulation side. Unigine 2.15 was released this week as the latest iteration of their engine.

Unigine 2.15 features improvements to its realistic real-time water simulations, landscape terrain improvements, demo improvements, and more.

On the creation side, Unigine 2.15 introduces a new node-based material editor, terrain generation tool improvements, a new cluster brush editor, and other Unigine Editor enhancements.

The Unigine 2.15 release notes state that they continue working on DirectX 12 and Vulkan support, which at this stage is rather late to the game but hopefully will come soon. They have also been working on supporting the latest game consoles, a new in-app GUI system, and offscreen rendering support.

With sadly no new Unigine benchmark this year for torturing the latest graphics cards, the most excitement we have is at least some new screenshots of Unigine 2.15 in action:




Learn more about Unigine 2.15 at Unigine.com.
