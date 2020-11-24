Unigine 2.13 Continues Enhancing Their OpenGL Engine While Still Porting To Vulkan
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 November 2020 at 08:22 AM EST. Add A Comment
LINUX GAMING --
Unigine 2 remains one of the most visually stunning game and simulation engines out there. That's even with still using OpenGL (or Direct3D 11 also on Windows) while their Vulkan renderer remains in the works. Unigine 2.13 is out this week as their latest iteration of this visually incredible engine with first-rate Linux support.

Unigine 2.13 adds a GPU lightmapper tool, adds subpixel reconstruction anti-aliasing, even better looking 3D volumetric clouds, performance optimizations, tessellation improvements, new samples, and a variety of other engine improvements.

Here are some shots from Unigine 2.13:

I've confirmed with Unigine Corp that their lead developer has indeed been working still on Vulkan API support.




More details on Unigine 2.13 via their dev blog.
Add A Comment
Related News
Godot Game Engine Has Been Backing "Betsy" As A GPU-Based Texture Compressor
Linux Syscall User Dispatch Close To Mainline For Better Handling Windows Games
Proton 5.13-2 Released With A Variety Of Game Fixes, VKD3D-Proton 2.0
SDL2 Adds Support For The Xbox Series X Controller
FlightGear 2020.3 Released For This Leading Open-Source Flight Simulator
SDL2 Adds Sony PlayStation 5 Controller Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Publishes Latest Linux Core Scheduling Patches So Only Trusted Tasks Share A Core
X11 Library Sees Lots Of Fixes With libX11 1.7 Release
Mozilla Punts Servo Web Engine Development To The Linux Foundation
Vulkan 1.2.162 Released With Ray-Tracing Support Promoted
Fedora 34 Might Try To Use PipeWire By Default To Replace PulseAudio/JACK
Firefox 84 Beta Begins Enabling WebRender By Default On Linux
IBM, Red Hat, VMware & Others Form The Inclusive Naming Initiative
Linux Syscall User Dispatch Close To Mainline For Better Handling Windows Games