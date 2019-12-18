Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 15 years.

Unigine developers have delivered a nice Christmas present in delivering Unigine 2.10 as the latest version of their 3D engine used by few games but an increasing number of simulation systems.

Unigine 2.10 introduces a new terrain system with a ton of improvements in the process with features like binoculars/scopes system, API improvements, new extension capabilities, improved clouds, a texture profiler tool, and much more.