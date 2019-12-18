Unigine 2.10 Released With New Terrain System, Other Graphics Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 26 December 2019 at 10:02 AM EST. 6 Comments
LINUX GAMING --
Unigine developers have delivered a nice Christmas present in delivering Unigine 2.10 as the latest version of their 3D engine used by few games but an increasing number of simulation systems.


Unigine 2.10 introduces a new terrain system with a ton of improvements in the process with features like binoculars/scopes system, API improvements, new extension capabilities, improved clouds, a texture profiler tool, and much more.


Those wanting to learn more about the cross-platform Unigine 2.10 with its very impressive visuals can do so at developer.unigine.com.
6 Comments
