Unicode 13 is now officially available with standardizing 143,859 different characters.
Unicode 13.0 brings with it dozens of new emojis including new gender and skin tone sequences. The new emojis range from different objects like a thong sandal to lungs to a toilet plunger. Besides the new emojis, there is also new character and script additions for Yezidi, Chorasmian, and other languages.
The thorough list of Unicode 13.0 changes can be found via the Unicode.org announcement. The new Unicode 13.0 emojis are outlined here.
