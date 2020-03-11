Unicode 13.0 Released With A Plunger, Fondue & Other New Emoji
Written by Michael Larabel in Standards on 11 March 2020 at 07:06 AM EDT. Add A Comment
STANDARDS --
Unicode 13 is now officially available with standardizing 143,859 different characters.

Unicode 13.0 brings with it dozens of new emojis including new gender and skin tone sequences. The new emojis range from different objects like a thong sandal to lungs to a toilet plunger. Besides the new emojis, there is also new character and script additions for Yezidi, Chorasmian, and other languages.

The thorough list of Unicode 13.0 changes can be found via the Unicode.org announcement. The new Unicode 13.0 emojis are outlined here.
Add A Comment
Related News
New High Quality GPU Compression Codec Going Open-Source In The Coming Days
MetaInfo Creator - Easily Creating AppStream Metadata For Software
Khronos Moves Ahead With Developing "ANARI" API For Analytic Rendering
Monado OpenXR Runtime v0.1 Released For Open-Source XR Stack
Khronos Next Pursuing An Analytic Rendering API
Khronos Rolls Out OpenVX 1.3 While Updating OpenGL 4.6 + OpenGL ES 3.2
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Firefox 75 On Wayland Now To Have Full WebGL, Working VA-API Acceleration
The New Microsoft exFAT File-System Driver Is Set To Land With Linux 5.7
Acer Is Launching In Germany What Could Be A Great AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Linux Laptop
IBM To Transition Their z/OS, POWER + AIX Compilers To Being LLVM/Clang-Based
Thermal Pressure On Tap For Linux 5.7 So The Scheduler Can Be Aware Of Overheating CPUs
Steam For Linux Beta Finally Fixes Post-Login Annoyance
APT 2.0 Released For Debian Package Management
Systemd 245 Released - First Version Including Systemd-Homed