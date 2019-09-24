Ubuntu's ZFS Installation Work Will Continue Into The 20.04 LTS Cycle
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 24 September 2019 at 02:29 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
With Ubuntu 19.10 one of the changes we have been looking forward to the most is the planned Ubuntu desktop installation support atop ZFS as a root file-system and Canonical's related work around the new ZSYS daemon. It's looking like the basic ZFS root installation support will make it in time for next month's Ubuntu 19.10 release but more advanced installation features won't be ready in time.

As of writing and even with the Ubuntu 19.10 beta freeze upon us, the option for installing the Ubuntu desktop atop a ZFS root file-system isn't yet in place for Ubiquity. There were some disagreements over the zfs_install code for Ubiquity with its design. Revised code is now being worked on.

With this week's Ubuntu desktop team update the status was shared by Jean Baptiste Lallement as:
ZFS in ubiquity: spent a fair amount of time trying to implement the new design. Failed and went with an alternative approach by adding an experimental option on the guided partitioning page. This will be revisited for 20.04 with an additional dialog for advanced and experimental partitioning options.

So for Ubuntu 19.10 next month a ZFS option is expected from the default guided partitioning area while the advanced ZFS partitioning features would need to wait for the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS cycle.

At least though the limited exposure in Ubuntu 19.10 should help in vetting their ZFS On Linux support ahead of next year's Long Term Support release.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu/Mir Developer Issues Porting Guide To Help Port MATE To Wayland
The 32-Bit Packages That Will Continue To Be Supported Through Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu 19.10 To Boot Faster Thanks To LZ4 Compression
Ubuntu Planning To Drop Qt4 & Its Dependencies Ahead Of 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 Released With Device Fixes, Support For Draft Messages
Mir 1.4 Released With Fix For GTK3, Support For Exclusive Zones
Popular News This Week
Systemd-homed: Systemd Now Working To Improve Home Directory Handling
Linux 5.4 To Fix Many Newer 64-bit Windows Games On Wine / Steam Play
Microsoft's Latest Open-Source Contribution: A New Font For Terminals & Code Editors
How Google's Android Maintains A Stable Linux Kernel ABI
Richard Stallman Resigns From The Free Software Foundation
Debian May Need To Re-Evaluate Its Interest In "Init System Diversity"