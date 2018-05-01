It Will Be A While Before Canonical Opens Up The Ubuntu Software/Hardware Survey Data

Landing just prior to the official Ubuntu 18.04 "Bionic Beaver" release was the controversial Ubuntu software/hardware survey functionality. When announcing their plans to incorporate an optional survey process into the installation process, Canonical said they would be making this survey data public. They are doing so, but it will be a while before it's accessible.
A Canonical developer asked on the public mailing list now that Ubuntu 18.04 is live with this survey integration, where is the data.
Will Cooke, the Director of Ubuntu Desktop at Canonical, responded that they will be working on this survey result front-end for the Ubuntu 18.10 cycle. Meaning it will be accessible sometime by October. He commented, "We'll be working on the front end this cycle, so you can expect to see a site with charts etc representing the data to be operational within 6 months."
At least by the time that web front-end to the survey results is live, there should be a lot of data to go through.
