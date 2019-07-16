Ubuntu-WSL Package Offers Better Ubuntu Integration On Windows Subsystem For Linux
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 16 July 2019 at 08:57 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
Canonical's Balint Reczey has announced the addition of a new ubuntu-wsl package that will be installed by default when running Ubuntu on Microsoft's Windows Subsystem for Linux (WSL) in order to provide better integration.

Ubuntu is already the flagship Linux distribution available from the Microsoft Store for running on WSL/WSL2. With Ubuntu-WSL, this meta-package will ultimately enhance the experience for users. At the moment ubuntu-wsl pulls in wslu, a collection of utilities for Windows Subsystem for Linux. Those utilities make it easy to create a shortcut to Linux programs from the Windows 10 desktop, a screenshot tool, a tool to access Windows environment variables, a fake browser implementation to forward web requests to the default Windows browser, and other integration enhancements.

WSLU is developed separate from Canonical/Ubuntu and can be found on GitHub and works with numerous Linux distributions on WSL while now Canonical will be making it available by default for Ubuntu on WSL.

Beyond WSLU, this new ubuntu-wsl meta-package is said to be a target for more WSL features moving forward. More details on Balint's blog.

In related reading, Microsoft's Tara Raj wrote a Medium post yesterday on more background information on Linux/WSL for Windows.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
GCC 9 Is Now The Default System Compiler Of Ubuntu 19.10
Ubuntu 19.10 Indeed Working On "Experimental ZFS Option" In Ubiquity Installer
Mir 1.3 Released With Wayland Improvements, New AL Features
Ubuntu Has Started Work On A New Desktop Snap Store
Ubuntu To Provide Select 32-Bit Packages For Ubuntu 19.10 & 20.04 LTS
Ubuntu Developer Talks Down Impact Of 32-Bit Changes For Ubuntu 19.10
Popular News This Week
The Ryzen 3000 Boot Problem With Newer Linux Distros Might Be Due To RdRand Issue
AMD Releases BIOS Fix To Motherboard Partners For Booting Newer Linux Distributions
Merging exFAT Support For Linux Is Being Talked About - Waiting On Microsoft's Blessing
Linux 5.2 Kernel Released As The "Bobtail Squid"
GNOME Software Moving Forward With Disabling Snap Plugin
Valve Rolls Out Steam Labs