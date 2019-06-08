Ubuntu Touch Nearing Updated Unity 8 + Mir, But Not Yet Full Wayland
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 June 2019 at 05:41 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Those at UBports continuing to independently advance Ubuntu Touch have put out a fresh status update on their work, including the long-awaited Unity 8 and Mir upgrade.

An updated Unity 8 and Mir are inching closer to Ubuntu Touch users, including a Unity 8 that can work together with XWayland. These long-awaited updates are finally moving closer and the version of Mir they are targeting is the latest Mir 1.2 upstream release. They are also switching out their Xmir code for XWayland for the handling of running legacy applications.

While progress is being made on running Wayland applications, there won't be a near-term or immediate switchover to a complete Wayland experience. By the time they are done with the prep work and other changes for the full Wayland integration on Unity 8, they are likely looking at "some time next year".

They also noted that while there are packaging formats like Flatpaks, Snaps, and AppImages, for at least the time being they will be maintaining Ubuntu's old Click packaging system. They aren't yet investing in changing over to Snap or other alternatives due to being plenty busy with other tasks while Clicks continue working out.

Those wanting to learn more about the latest Ubuntu Touch happenings can do so on UBports.com.
