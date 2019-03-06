Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 Released With Browser Improvements

The UBports community that continues maintaining Ubuntu Touch has today released their OTA-8 update.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 isn't a huge release but is primarily a maintenance update with various fixes and minor improvements to this Ubuntu Linux powered stack for smartphones/tablets. Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 most notably has Morph browser improvements, including a dark theme mode, which is currently experimental. OTA-8 also fixes Morph's displaying of browser error pages, restored support for showing favicons, and other fixes.
More details on the Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 changes can be found via UBports.com.
Add A Comment