Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 Released With Browser Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 6 March 2019 at 02:33 PM EST.
The UBports community that continues maintaining Ubuntu Touch has today released their OTA-8 update.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 isn't a huge release but is primarily a maintenance update with various fixes and minor improvements to this Ubuntu Linux powered stack for smartphones/tablets. Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 most notably has Morph browser improvements, including a dark theme mode, which is currently experimental. OTA-8 also fixes Morph's displaying of browser error pages, restored support for showing favicons, and other fixes.

More details on the Ubuntu Touch OTA-8 changes can be found via UBports.com.
