Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Rolls Out With Keyboard Improvements, Browser Fixes

After being in testing over the holidays, Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 via the UBports community is now officially out today.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 introduces support for on-screen keyboard themes, mobile network issue fixes, a RAM out-of-memory issue leading to Unity 8 crashing, updated Libhybris for Android driver compatibility, and various other fixes. The updated libhybris will help UBports developers in porting Ubuntu Touch to more Android devices. In addition, Mir now works with the Qualcomm display drivers on Android 7.1.
Ubuntu Touch's Morph web browser also saw a number of fixes in particular as well as adding the ability to close the current tab from the tab switcher view and options for default and per-page zooming.
More details about Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 via UBports.com.
