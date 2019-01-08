Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Rolls Out With Keyboard Improvements, Browser Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 8 January 2019 at 03:06 PM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
After being in testing over the holidays, Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 via the UBports community is now officially out today.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 introduces support for on-screen keyboard themes, mobile network issue fixes, a RAM out-of-memory issue leading to Unity 8 crashing, updated Libhybris for Android driver compatibility, and various other fixes. The updated libhybris will help UBports developers in porting Ubuntu Touch to more Android devices. In addition, Mir now works with the Qualcomm display drivers on Android 7.1.

Ubuntu Touch's Morph web browser also saw a number of fixes in particular as well as adding the ability to close the current tab from the tab switcher view and options for default and per-page zooming.

More details about Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 via UBports.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-7 Is Being Prepared With On-Screen Keyboard Themes
Ubuntu Had A Very Busy 2018 But Not Everything Turned Out As Planned
Ubuntu Mir Developer Creates New Wayland Debug Tool
Lubuntu Will Stop Providing 32-Bit Releases - Starting With 19.04
Mir 1.1 Released With EGLStreams KMS Support To Work With NVIDIA's Binary Driver
Popular News This Week
From The Linux Perspective: What I Am Most Looking Forward To In 2019
Open-Source / Linux Letdowns For 2018
Canonical Pulled In $110 Million, Down To ~440 Employees During Their Last Fiscal Year
GhostBSD 18.12 Released As A Polished FreeBSD OS With MATE Desktop
Google Devs Call Open-Source NVIDIA Driver Unstable, Nouveau Blacklisted By Chrome
Thunderbird In 2019 To Focus On Performance & UI/UX Improvements