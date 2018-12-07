Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 Officially Released
7 December 2018
The UBports community that continues to maintain Ubuntu Touch for Ubuntu Linux on mobile devices has today officially rolled out their OTA-6 update.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 has been available the past few weeks for testing while now the release is ready to go in time for weekend phone software upgrades. OTA-6 isn't their most exciting update but does feature a number of improvements to the Morph web-browser, improvements for the OnePlus One hardware support, Nextcloud integration fixes, and other basic fixes.

More details on the Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 changes and how to upgrade are detailed at UBports.com.
