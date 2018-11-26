UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 Is On The Way With Browser Improvements, Oneplus One Fixes

The UBports community is in the process of rolling out the release candidate for their next Ubuntu Touch Over The Air update.
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 is getting tidied up for entering the release candidate phase for interested testers while in early December the goal is to get the OTA-6 update officially released. In particular, their target for having Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 buttoned up is 7 December.
The OTA-6 most notably has a number of Morph web-browser fixes/improvements including a change to satisfy ReCaptcha forms, better tab handling, the scroll-bar now matching the system theme, and other alterations. There are also multiple fixes/improvements for those running Ubuntu Touch on Oneplus One hardware.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 also has a fix for the calendar event dialog, the auto-correct box has been restored for the URL input box, a welcome wizard fix, and Nextcloud accounts can be signed into that have special characters in their password.
More details on the work-in-progress items for Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 can be found via the UBports.com blog.
