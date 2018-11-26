UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 Is On The Way With Browser Improvements, Oneplus One Fixes
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 26 November 2018 at 04:12 PM EST. 2 Comments
The UBports community is in the process of rolling out the release candidate for their next Ubuntu Touch Over The Air update.

UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 is getting tidied up for entering the release candidate phase for interested testers while in early December the goal is to get the OTA-6 update officially released. In particular, their target for having Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 buttoned up is 7 December.

The OTA-6 most notably has a number of Morph web-browser fixes/improvements including a change to satisfy ReCaptcha forms, better tab handling, the scroll-bar now matching the system theme, and other alterations. There are also multiple fixes/improvements for those running Ubuntu Touch on Oneplus One hardware.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 also has a fix for the calendar event dialog, the auto-correct box has been restored for the URL input box, a welcome wizard fix, and Nextcloud accounts can be signed into that have special characters in their password.

More details on the work-in-progress items for Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 can be found via the UBports.com blog.
