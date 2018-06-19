UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 RC Released, Upgrades To Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 19 June 2018 at 03:26 PM EDT. 4 Comments
The UBports community has announced the first release candidate of their long-awaited Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 update.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 is significant for the UBports project in that it migrates from the antiquated Ubuntu 15.04 base to now using the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS base. Right, not as good as Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, but at least it's a still-supported Ubuntu release and should be quite useful for those relying upon UBports community offering.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 is available for all previously-supported Ubuntu smartphone/tablet devices.

More details on the Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 release candidate via UBports.com.
