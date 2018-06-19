The UBports community has announced the first release candidate of their long-awaited Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 update.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 is significant for the UBports project in that it migrates from the antiquated Ubuntu 15.04 base to now using the Ubuntu 16.04 LTS base. Right, not as good as Ubuntu 18.04 LTS, but at least it's a still-supported Ubuntu release and should be quite useful for those relying upon UBports community offering.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 is available for all previously-supported Ubuntu smartphone/tablet devices.
More details on the Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 release candidate via UBports.com.
