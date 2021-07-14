The UBports folks have released Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 as their latest over-the-air update for this mobile Linux platform. Notable with this release is what isn't there - the Ubuntu 20.04 base. Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 continues using now the five year old Ubuntu 16.04 LTS base while the migration to 20.04 is still in progress.
UBports community developers remain very busy working to bring up their Unity-derived Lomiri environment on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS along with other changes around systemd and many other tasks at hand. But still the switch isn't ready yet so OTA-18 is on the dated 16.04.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 does bring a number of underlying improvements, a new media-hub implementation, more efficient wallpaper rendering, and a variety of different performance improvements. There are also many bug fixes and "annoyance" fixes throughout.
Downloads and more details on Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 via UBports.com. Supported devices range from the LG Nexus 5 to numerous OnePlus, Fairphone, Meizu, Sony Xperia, Xiaomi, Samsung Galaxy S3 / Note 4, and other devices.
6 Comments