Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 Released - Still Using Ubuntu 16.04, 20.04 Migration Ongoing
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 14 July 2021 at 01:26 PM EDT. 6 Comments
UBUNTU --
The UBports folks have released Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 as their latest over-the-air update for this mobile Linux platform. Notable with this release is what isn't there - the Ubuntu 20.04 base. Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 continues using now the five year old Ubuntu 16.04 LTS base while the migration to 20.04 is still in progress.

UBports community developers remain very busy working to bring up their Unity-derived Lomiri environment on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS along with other changes around systemd and many other tasks at hand. But still the switch isn't ready yet so OTA-18 is on the dated 16.04.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 does bring a number of underlying improvements, a new media-hub implementation, more efficient wallpaper rendering, and a variety of different performance improvements. There are also many bug fixes and "annoyance" fixes throughout.

Downloads and more details on Ubuntu Touch OTA-18 via UBports.com. Supported devices range from the LG Nexus 5 to numerous OnePlus, Fairphone, Meizu, Sony Xperia, Xiaomi, Samsung Galaxy S3 / Note 4, and other devices.
6 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 21.10 Compressing Debian Packages With Zstd
Google + Canonical Bring Ubuntu Pro To Google Cloud
Canonical's Mir 2.4 Brings Numerous X11 + Wayland Enhancements
Ubuntu 21.10 Begins Transition To PHP 8.0 By Default
Ubuntu Touch OTA-17 Released - Still Working Toward Ubuntu 20.04 Transition
Ubuntu 21.10 "Impish Indri" Development Begins
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
XWayland 21.1.2 Released With NVIDIA Hardware Acceleration Support
Following NetBSD, DragonFlyBSD Now Has "COVID"
Linux 5.14 Can Create Secret Memory Areas With memfd_secret
Linux 5.14 Supports Some Exciting Features With RISC-V
USB Low Latency Audio Support Re-Submitted For Linux 5.14
Linux Mint 20.2 Released With Cinnamon 5.0 Desktop
FUTEX2 Spun Up A Fifth Time For This Linux Interface To Help Windows Games
AMD VanGogh APUs Get New Audio Driver For Linux