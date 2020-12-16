UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 Released With New Device Support
UBports developers and the open-source community continue to push along Ubuntu Touch for smartphones/tablets. Ubuntu Touch still hasn't yet been able to complete the transition from Ubuntu 16.04 to a 20.04 base, but they have made other improvements and new device support with today's Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 release.

UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 has hit the web as the newest over-the-air update for this Linux smartphone platform. Among the work to find with OTA-15 includes:

- Devices now working with the UBports Installer include the Google Pixel 3A, OnePlus Two, F(x)tec Pro1 / Pro1 X, Xiaomi Redmi Note 7, and Samsung Galaxy Note 4.

- An improved kernel configuration for the Volla Phone to provide smooth audio playback, among other Volla Phone improvements.

- Various improvements to its "Morph" web browser.

- Better error reporting for MMS messages.

- Various other small refinements.

UBports developers meanwhile continue hard at work on transitioning from their aging Ubuntu 16.04 base to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS, especially with just a few months of regular support left for 16.04. They acknowledge though that Ubuntu 16.04 will still likely be in use for at least a little while on UBports past the five year support period.

Coming sooner than that Ubuntu 20.04 transition is moving from Qt 5.9 to Qt 5.12 LTS, which they hope to achieve for the next release (Ubuntu Touch OTA-16). Ubuntu Touch OTA-16 will also be doing away with the old Oxide web rendering engine.

More details on the Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 release along with some of the upcoming plans can be found via UBports.com.
