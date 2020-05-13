Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 Released With The Switch Finally To Unity 8 / Lomiri

A year after the transition started to import Unity 8 into Ubuntu Touch, the work is now ready for users with the newly released Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 by the UBports crew.
UBports now has Unity 8 ready for end-users as of this new Over The Air update issued today. Or rather, the Lomiri environment as their rename of Unity 8.
With moving to Unity 8 / Lomiri, there are improvements to the home screen, dash, and various other user-interface changes. Along with Unity 8 / Lomiri comes a much newer version of Mir complete with working Wayland support.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 also brings keyboard improvements, various enhancements to its Morph web browser, various device/phone-specific improvements, and a lot more.
More details on the big release today of Ubuntu Touch OTA-12 over at UBports.com.
