Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 Released With Device Fixes, Support For Draft Messages

The UBports community that maintains the (currently 16.04 LTS derived) Ubuntu Touch have now shipped OTA-10 as their newest over-the-air feature update.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 has been in testing since earlier this month and mostly offers fixes ranging from addressing Google sign-in issues to wireless display issues to a number of hardware problems. Some of the hardware work includes several fixes for the Fairphone 2, audio and video sync issues are resolved with the Google Nexus 5 and OnePlus One, and other annoying items resolved.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 has also added support for draft messages in its SMS/MMS messaging application, Libertine now allows for searching packages in the archive, and various other improvements for Android 7.1 devices.
More details on the changes to find with Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 can be found via UBports.com. As previously shared, they continue working on making use of the modern Wayland-focused Mir and Unity 8. They also are likely to migrate next from a 16.04 base to 20.04 LTS rather than trying to stop at 18.04 LTS when Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is already coming up next year. These community developers are also working on ports to the PinePhone and Librem 5 devices.
