Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 Released With Device Fixes, Support For Draft Messages
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 August 2019 at 02:17 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
The UBports community that maintains the (currently 16.04 LTS derived) Ubuntu Touch have now shipped OTA-10 as their newest over-the-air feature update.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 has been in testing since earlier this month and mostly offers fixes ranging from addressing Google sign-in issues to wireless display issues to a number of hardware problems. Some of the hardware work includes several fixes for the Fairphone 2, audio and video sync issues are resolved with the Google Nexus 5 and OnePlus One, and other annoying items resolved.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 has also added support for draft messages in its SMS/MMS messaging application, Libertine now allows for searching packages in the archive, and various other improvements for Android 7.1 devices.

More details on the changes to find with Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 can be found via UBports.com. As previously shared, they continue working on making use of the modern Wayland-focused Mir and Unity 8. They also are likely to migrate next from a 16.04 base to 20.04 LTS rather than trying to stop at 18.04 LTS when Ubuntu 20.04 LTS is already coming up next year. These community developers are also working on ports to the PinePhone and Librem 5 devices.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Mir 1.4 Released With Fix For GTK3, Support For Exclusive Zones
Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 Is Now Available For Testing
Ubuntu's Yaru Desktop Theme Seeing Updates - Big Update Against GTK's Latest Adwaita
Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Released - Switches To Using 19.04's Linux 5.0 HWE
Canonical Confirms Their Experimental ZFS Plans For The Ubuntu 19.10 Desktop
UBports Is Working On Ubuntu Touch OTA-10
Popular News This Week
Building The Default x86_64 Linux Kernel In Just 16 Seconds
QEMU 4.1 Released With Many ARM, MIPS & x86 Additions
Fedora Developers Discuss Ways To Improve Linux Interactivity In Low-Memory Situations
AMD Bulldozer/Jaguar CPUs Will No Longer Advertise RdRand Support Under Linux
A POWER'ful Announcement Is Expected Tomorrow Changing The Open-Source Landscape
NVIDIA 435.17 Linux Beta Driver Adds Vulkan + OpenGL PRIME Render Offload