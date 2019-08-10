Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 Is Now Available For Testing

For those with extra time on their hands over the weekend and having a spare Ubuntu Touch supported mobile device, Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 is now available in testing form.
Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 has fixes around Google sign-in support, wireless display fixes, 4G/5G icons added, a new boot-splash image for selected devices (Fairphone 2 and Nexus 5), fixing camera support for some Android 7.1 devices, support for sound on Android 7.1 devices, and a variety of other fixes and minor enhancements.
If all goes well with the user testing, Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 is slated for release next week. More details on UBports.com.
