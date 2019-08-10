Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 Is Now Available For Testing
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 10 August 2019 at 10:23 AM EDT. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
For those with extra time on their hands over the weekend and having a spare Ubuntu Touch supported mobile device, Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 is now available in testing form.

Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 has fixes around Google sign-in support, wireless display fixes, 4G/5G icons added, a new boot-splash image for selected devices (Fairphone 2 and Nexus 5), fixing camera support for some Android 7.1 devices, support for sound on Android 7.1 devices, and a variety of other fixes and minor enhancements.

If all goes well with the user testing, Ubuntu Touch OTA-10 is slated for release next week. More details on UBports.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu's Yaru Desktop Theme Seeing Updates - Big Update Against GTK's Latest Adwaita
Ubuntu 18.04.3 LTS Released - Switches To Using 19.04's Linux 5.0 HWE
Canonical Confirms Their Experimental ZFS Plans For The Ubuntu 19.10 Desktop
UBports Is Working On Ubuntu Touch OTA-10
Ubuntu 19.10 Development Continues With Latest GNOME Updates, ZFS, Optimizations
Should Ubuntu Use The BFQ I/O Scheduler?
Popular News This Week
NVIDIA Starts Publishing GPU Hardware Documentation To Help Open-Source Drivers
Summing Up The AMD EPYC 7742 2P Performance In One Graphic
Yes, Linux Does Bad In Low RAM / Memory Pressure Situations On The Desktop
CVE-2019-1125 "SWAPGS" Is The Newest Spectre Vulnerability
Firefox 68 vs. Chrome 76 Linux Web Browser Performance Benchmarks
How Can AMD EPYC "Rome" 7002 Series Be Even Better? Open-Source BIOS / Coreboot