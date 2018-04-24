UBPorts Ubuntu Touch To Be Supported By The Purism Librem 5

In addition to Purism working on their GNOME-based interface with their PureOS GNU/Linux on their upcoming Librem 5 smartphone as well as supporting KDE Plasma Mobile as another option, they will also be supporting the UBPorts community Ubuntu Touch work on this privacy-minded Linux smartphone.
Purism is announcing this morning that UBPorts' Ubuntu Touch will be an option for the Librem 5 smartphone built off the i.MX8 platform and with these phones still expected to begin shipping next year.
It will be interesting to see how far along UBPorts Ubuntu Touch is by this time next year considering they are still running on a dated 15.04 base and trying to transition to Ubuntu 16.04.
The news release about this collaboration between UBPorts and Purism can be found now on their blog.
3 Comments