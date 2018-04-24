UBPorts Ubuntu Touch To Be Supported By The Purism Librem 5
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 24 April 2018 at 11:02 AM EDT. 3 Comments
UBUNTU --
In addition to Purism working on their GNOME-based interface with their PureOS GNU/Linux on their upcoming Librem 5 smartphone as well as supporting KDE Plasma Mobile as another option, they will also be supporting the UBPorts community Ubuntu Touch work on this privacy-minded Linux smartphone.

Purism is announcing this morning that UBPorts' Ubuntu Touch will be an option for the Librem 5 smartphone built off the i.MX8 platform and with these phones still expected to begin shipping next year.

It will be interesting to see how far along UBPorts Ubuntu Touch is by this time next year considering they are still running on a dated 15.04 base and trying to transition to Ubuntu 16.04.

The news release about this collaboration between UBPorts and Purism can be found now on their blog.
3 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu To Discontinue Opt-In Development Milestones In Favor Of Test Weeks
Hacking With Mir's EGMDE Desktop To Support Different Keymaps, Custom Wallpapers
Ubuntu Developer Floats The Idea Of "Test Weeks" To Replace Early Alpha/Beta Releases
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Final Beta Released
Google Cloud Poaches Ubuntu's VP of Product
Ubuntu 18.04 Will No Longer Do Automatic Suspend By Default Unless On Battery
Popular News This Week
EGLStreams XWayland Code Revised Ahead Of X.Org Server 1.20
This Chart Shows How The Radeon RX 580 vs. GeForce GTX 1060 Now Compete Under Linux
Arch Linux Finally Rolling Out Glibc 2.27
Linux 4.17-rc1 Kernel Released: A Ton Of New Functionality While Shedding Old Code
FFmpeg 4.0 Released With New Encoders/Decoders, NVIDIA NVDEC Decoding
MySQL 8.0 Released With Many Improvements, Faster Performance