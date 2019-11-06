UBports Begins Offering Ubuntu Touch 64-Bit ARM Images

While Ubuntu Touch has run on AArch64 hardware, to date their builds have been focused on 32-bit mode support. Fortunately, for select devices, they are now spinning 64-bit images.
Besides being able to support more than 4GB of RAM with ease, the 64-bit images have resulted in applications launching faster and perform better thans to the ARMv8 architecture.
So far the Ubuntu Touch 64-bit ARM edition is being offered for the Sony Xperia X and Oneplus 3(T) devices.
The UBports developers continuing to develop Ubuntu Touch have also pulled in Mir 1.x and newer Unity 8 bits into their devel channel, an updated UBports installer is now available, and their Telegram client has also been updated.
More details within the latest update on UBports.com.
Add A Comment