Early Ubuntu Hardware/Software Survey Data

With the Ubuntu Hardware/Software Survey that was introduced in Ubuntu 18.04 and presented to users upon new installations, it's been collecting data since the Bionic Beaver launch in April but the data hasn't been made public up to this point. Viewing the survey data is currently being worked on for the Ubuntu 18.10 cycle and today a first look at these numbers have been shared.
Ubuntu desktop manager at Canonical, Will Cooke, shared a first look at these desktop metrics. The initial numbers present:
- 67% of Ubuntu 18.04 new installations are opting in to reporting their software/hardware details.
- The average Ubuntu desktop install takes 18 minutes.
- A majority of Ubuntu users are running a single CPU... Sadly, the survey isn't reporting core counts right now but seemingly only the physical socket count.
- 1080p is the most common resolution followed by 1366 x 768 with little 4K/UHD numbers overall.
- Few Ubuntu users are running dual GPUs. Sadly, no GPU vendor data exposed at this time.
- 4 and 8GB of system RAM is most common.
Overall it's not much to glean at this point but for those interested the initial shared numbers can be found via this Ubuntu blog post. Access to the full public data-set is expected by Ubuntu 18.10 in October.
