Early Ubuntu Hardware/Software Survey Data
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 22 June 2018 at 12:00 PM EDT. 3 Comments
UBUNTU --
With the Ubuntu Hardware/Software Survey that was introduced in Ubuntu 18.04 and presented to users upon new installations, it's been collecting data since the Bionic Beaver launch in April but the data hasn't been made public up to this point. Viewing the survey data is currently being worked on for the Ubuntu 18.10 cycle and today a first look at these numbers have been shared.

Ubuntu desktop manager at Canonical, Will Cooke, shared a first look at these desktop metrics. The initial numbers present:

- 67% of Ubuntu 18.04 new installations are opting in to reporting their software/hardware details.

- The average Ubuntu desktop install takes 18 minutes.

- A majority of Ubuntu users are running a single CPU... Sadly, the survey isn't reporting core counts right now but seemingly only the physical socket count.

- 1080p is the most common resolution followed by 1366 x 768 with little 4K/UHD numbers overall.

- Few Ubuntu users are running dual GPUs. Sadly, no GPU vendor data exposed at this time.

- 4 and 8GB of system RAM is most common.

Overall it's not much to glean at this point but for those interested the initial shared numbers can be found via this Ubuntu blog post. Access to the full public data-set is expected by Ubuntu 18.10 in October.
3 Comments
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
UBports' Ubuntu Touch OTA-4 RC Released, Upgrades To Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
Canonical Shifts Its Fiscal Year Ahead Of Likely IPO
A Complete Look At Spectre V1/V2/V4 & Meltdown
Mir 0.32 Is Inching Close To Release With Many Improvements
Mesa 18.0.5 Being Prepped For Ubuntu 18.04 While 18.1.1 Going Into X-Updates
Ubuntu's New Server Installer Will Soon Support RAID & LAN Bonding
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Features That Didn't Make It For The Mainline Linux 4.18 Kernel
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Some Of The Early Ideas For Intel's New FreeBSD Improvement Effort
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%