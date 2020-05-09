Ubuntu Studio Making Good Progress On Their Transition To KDE Plasma
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 9 May 2020 at 06:55 AM EDT. 10 Comments
Ubuntu Studio, the spin of Ubuntu focused on multimedia production, announced last month that for their 20.10 release due out later this year they would be transitioning from their long-standing Xfce desktop environment over to using KDE Plasma. While still in early form, the transition is going ahead quite well.

Ubuntu Studio decided on the transition to KDE due to its better tools for graphics artists/photographers, better Wacom tablet support, comparable RAM usage to Xfce, and more Ubuntu Studio developers recently already using the KDE Plasma desktop by preference.


While the Ubuntu Studio 20.10 development is still young, they are making good progress and say their transition is "nearly complete". More details on this transition to KDE over on the Ubuntu Studio blog.
