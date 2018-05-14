The multimedia-focused Ubuntu Studio Linux distribution has used GNOME since its inception and while that is continuing for now, a sign of a possible shift is coming with Ubuntu Studio 18.10 to offer a KDE Plasma desktop option.
For this next Ubuntu Studio release, the GNOME Shell desktop will be their default environment but they are going to offer a KDE Plasma option -- the first time they have offered an alternate desktop option. They would like to make it an option to select at install-time what desktop is preferred by the user, but due to size/packaging constraints, they may end up offering two separate ISOs.
At least some of the Ubuntu Studio developers are becoming unhappy with GNOME Shell that for, among other reasons, GNOME removing customization options and theme issues around the window decoration area. Some of the gripes are outlined here.
Besides the plan to offer a KDE Plasma option for Ubuntu Studio, they are also ending their 32-bit ISOs to focus on x86_64.
More of the early planning for Ubuntu Studio 18.10 can be found via UbuntuStudio.org.
