Ubuntu Studio Will Be Sticking Around As An Official Ubuntu Flavor

Earlier this month we wrote about the quandary Ubuntu Studio was in, the flavor of Ubuntu shipping with multimedia production and content creation software: none of their active developers had upload rights for updating packages. Fortunately, that situation has now been resolved.
During this month's Ubuntu Developer Membership Board meeting, two Ubuntu Studio developers were granted upload rights to Ubuntu Studio's core packages. Confirmation was posted to UbuntuStudio.org and that the distribution will now be allowed to stick around as an official Ubuntu flavor/spin.
Ubuntu Studio 19.04 Beta is due out this week along with the other participating flavors ahead of next month's Ubuntu 19.04 "Disco Dingo" official release.
5 Comments