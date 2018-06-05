Ubuntu's New Server Installer Will Soon Support RAID & LAN Bonding

With Ubuntu Server 18.04 LTS there is a new server installer that is completely redone compared to the Debian Installer it's been relying upon to this point. But it is missing some basic features for traditional server administrators like RAID, encryption, and LVM partitioning.
In response to criticism raised on the Ubuntu mailing list about the new "Subiquity" server installer, Mark Shuttleworth responded:
The new [server installer] is far simpler for the cases it supports; it also can get refreshed more easily out of cycle (i.e. we can deliver bug fixes to the installer without rolling a new image iirc). We believe we will have RAID and LAN bonding for the point release, and the best way to catch corner cases is to have it as the default for simpler installs now, well in advance of 18.04.1 LTS which experience has shown is the release where actual deployments of 18.04 tick up significantly.
It's good to know that the new Ubuntu Server installer will be supporting RAID and at least LAN bonding soon. The Ubuntu 18.04.1 LTS point release is expected to happen at the end of July. But there's no word yet on when any other missing features will be added to the Ubuntu Server installer.
Mark Shuttleworth has also been pushing for a new Ubuntu desktop installer potentially making use of HTML5, focusing on Snaps, and re-using at least parts of their other installer technologies. If it materializes for Ubuntu 18.10, hopefully it will be on better feature parity for users.
Add A Comment