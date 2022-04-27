Ubuntu Outlines How To Use Its Real-Time Kernel Beta - It Requires Ubuntu Advantage
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 27 April 2022 at 06:06 AM EDT. 6 Comments
UBUNTU --
With last week's release of the much anticipated Ubuntu 22.04 LTS, Canonical announced they would begin providing a real-time kernel flavor too for this Long Term Support release though that RT kernel is initially in beta form. Today they outlined more information on their real-time kernel beta and how to actually go about trying it out.

With Thursday's Ubuntu 22.04 LTS announcement they also announced this new real-time kernel offering in beta. The RT kernel for x86_64 and AArch64 is tailored to meet the low latency needs and other guarantees for the teclo industry, robotics, critical infrastructure, and other industries.

The Linux real-time patches (PREEMPT_RT) have been out there for years and slowly working their way to the mainline kernel. Now that Intel acquired Linutronix, it will hopefully get over the finish line in the not too distant future. Once the RT patches are all mainlined where it's just a build-time switch away from enabling an RT kernel, we'll likely see more Linux distributions offering official RT kernel builds.

Since last week's announcement you may have been wondering how to actually go about trying out this Ubuntu real-time kernel build... Indeed I was curious too but unable to locate any new Linux real-time package in the Jammy Jellyfish archive, etc. It turns out Canonical is gating this behind Ubuntu Advantage.


Current Ubuntu Advantage plans.


There is the free tier to Ubuntu Advantage available for what is Canonical's Linux enterprise subscription plan for Ubuntu with extended security maintenance, kernel livepatching support, Landscape support, and other offerings. And now, Ubuntu RT kernel access too.

When having Ubuntu Advantage for Infrastructure activated on the system and running a new enough version of Ubuntu Advantage Tools, the ua enable realtime-kernel –beta command can be used for enabling the real-time kernel beta.


Ubuntu's blog post notes they are intent on bringing their real-time kernel up to a production level but no word on how quickly they are hoping to move this offering from beta to production or other plans around it.
6 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Disables 3D Acceleration For Guest VMs With GNOME Boxes / Virt-Manager
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Eyes More Industrial Usage By Offering Up Real-Time Kernel Beta
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Now Available For Download
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Candidate Images For Last Minute Testing
Ubuntu's Zsys For OpenZFS Linux Installs Sees First Update In A Year
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta Released With Many Improvements
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Changes Default For NVIDIA Driver Back To Using X.Org Rather Than Wayland
Concerns Raised Over The "New" NTFS Linux Driver That Merged Last Year
Debian To Consider Changing How It Treats Closed-Source Firmware
NVIDIA Posts Open-Source DRM Kernel Driver For NVDLA
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Release Candidate Images For Last Minute Testing
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Now Available For Download
SDL2 Reverts Its Wayland Preference - Goes Back To X11 Default
Proton 7.0-2 Released For Getting More Windows Games Running On Steam Play