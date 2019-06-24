Ubuntu To Provide Select 32-Bit Packages For Ubuntu 19.10 & 20.04 LTS
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 24 June 2019 at 01:25 PM EDT. 31 Comments
UBUNTU --
It looks like my info from this weekend was accurate, "I'm hearing that Canonical may revert course and provide limited 32-bit support." Canonical issued a statement today that they indeed will provide "selected" 32-bit packages for the upcoming Ubuntu 19.10 as well as Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.

Canonical announced that as a result of feedback, they "changed our plan and build selected 32-bit i386 packages for Ubuntu 19.10 and 20.04 LTS...We will put in place a community process to determine which 32-bit packages are needed to support legacy software, and can add to that list post-release if we miss something that is needed."

Ultimately though they will be pushing for packages like Wine to make use of Snaps or other containers for running 32-bit software in the future. "We will also work with the WINE, Ubuntu Studio and gaming communities to use container technology to address the ultimate end of life of 32-bit libraries; it should stay possible to run old applications on newer versions of Ubuntu. Snaps and LXD enable us both to have complete 32-bit environments, and bundled libraries, to solve these issues in the long term."

Their statement in full can be read on the Ubuntu Blog.
31 Comments

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Ubuntu Developer Talks Down Impact Of 32-Bit Changes For Ubuntu 19.10
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
Ubuntu 19.10 To Harden Its Compiler With Stack Clash Protection & Intel CET
Ubuntu 19.10 To Drop 32-bit x86 Packages
Debian's Apt 1.9 Moves To Experimental, Coming To Ubuntu 19.10
Inkscape Founder & X.Org Veteran, Bryce Harrington, Rejoins Canonical
Popular News This Week
Wine Developers Appear Quite Apprehensive About Ubuntu's Plans To Drop 32-Bit Support
Valve Will Not Be Officially Supporting Ubuntu 19.10+
Canonical Developer Tries Running GOG Games On 64-Bit-Only Ubuntu 19.10 Setup
100+ Benchmarks Between Clear Linux vs. Arch-Based Manjaro Linux - Summer 2019 Tests
The Latest Linux Kernel Appears To Be Causing Connectivity Issues For Steam
Clear Linux Gets Questions Over Steam Integration, Other Plans For This High-Perf Distro