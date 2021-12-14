Canonical & Xilinx Team Up For Ubuntu On Adaptive SoCs

Canonical is looking to increase the outlook for Ubuntu on FPGAs and has announced a collaborative partnership with Xilinx to get the Linux distribution working on more of their hardware.Ubuntu images for the Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ developer boards is now available and the Kria System-on-Modules. The two companies are going to work on ramping up the availability of enterprise-grade Linux on adaptive SoCs.From today's announcement, it sounds like Snaps will come more into play and the like with having an "IoT App Store". The press release noted, "Abstracting firmware and software modularity to unify all the pieces in a single catalogue of applications is one of the key results of the Xilinx and Canonical collaboration. The IoT App Store can update applications, operating systems, and firmware bitstream by leveraging the bullet-proof and mission-critical OTA update mechanism. This allows enterprises to manage the entire lifecycle of the devices in the field with the long-term support commitment for up to 10 years from Canonical."



Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ MPSoC