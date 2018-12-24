Ubuntu Mir Developer Creates New Wayland Debug Tool
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 24 December 2018 at 12:30 AM EST. Add A Comment
UBUNTU --
A new open-source tool for helping to debug Wayland protocol messages is now available thanks to Canonical's Mir team.

William Wold, one of the semi-recent hires to the Mir team at Canonical, led work on Wayland-Debug as a new tool for debugging Wayland issues. This Wayland Debug tool offers in-depth reporting of Wayland protocol messages, supports multiple connections, and also supports breakpoints on Wayland messages.

This Python-written debug helper can be found via GitHub. More details on Wayland-Debug can be found on an overview post up at discourse.ubuntu.com.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Ubuntu News
Lubuntu Will Stop Providing 32-Bit Releases - Starting With 19.04
Mir 1.1 Released With EGLStreams KMS Support To Work With NVIDIA's Binary Driver
OpenSSL 1.1.1 With TLS 1.3 Being Back-Ported To Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
Ubuntu 18.04 LTS Now Available On Select Dell Precision Laptops
Ubuntu's Dock CPU Usage To Be Lowered By A Third, Other Perf Fixes Inbound
Ubuntu Touch OTA-6 Officially Released
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
DXVK 0.94 Released With New Optimizations, Game Fixes
Vega 12 Firmware Lands Along With RX 590 Polaris Bits, Updated Zen CPU Microcode
MIPS Processor ISA To Be Open-Sourced In 2019
There's Certainly Much Interest In Linux On Intel's Future Discrete Graphics Cards