Ubuntu Core + Mir Is Powering Smart Exercise Mirrors

For those wondering where Ubuntu's Mir is being used in current form with their continued development of it these days as a Wayland compositor, it turns out it is being used within smart exercise mirrors as at least one implementation.
Within the latest UBports Ubuntu Touch Q/A there was a presentation by Canonical's Alan Griffiths on Mir in 2021 and in turn the "Miroil" for filling in the missing legacy gaps of Qt Mir support. UBports' Ubuntu Touch with the transition to an Ubuntu 20.04 base is working to make use of the newer Wayland-focused bits.
One of the interesting elements of this latest update was that Ubuntu Core with Mir is being used to power smart exercise mirrors (yes, Mir on -Mir-rors).
German company GLANCR working on a smart home mirror is making use of Ubuntu Core and Mir.
US company FORME LIFE working on exercise smart mirrors is employing a similar setup of Ubuntu Core and Mir.
More details on Mir in 2021 and the current Ubuntu Touch efforts via UBports.com. This latest Q/A also noted that PinePhone efforts didn't turn out many new developers but rather developers seem mostly focused on other distributions, new device support is in the works, and the Ubuntu 20.04 LTS migration from 16.04 remains ongoing.
