Ubuntu Is Looking At Offering Better WiFi Support By Using Intel's IWD
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 12 August 2020 at 12:11 PM EDT. 9 Comments
UBUNTU --
Ubuntu developers are looking at using Intel IWD as the iNET wireless daemon to potentially replace WPA_Supplicant for offering a better WiFi experience.

Intel's open-source team has always been working on IWD as a potential replacement to WPA_Supplicant while recently the Ubuntu folks have found it has "mostly reached feature parity" now to WPA_Supplicant albeit is in need of more testing on the desktop side.

Among the IWD functionality they are interested in is faster network discovery, more reliable roaming, less system resource usage, making use of modern Linux kernel features, support for enterprise security features, support for multiple clients, and other features.

Ubuntu hasn't decided for sure to replace WPA_Supplicant with IWD at this time but they are looking for users on Ubuntu 20.04 LTS and Ubuntu 20.10 daily builds to try it out for handling their WiFi connections. Switching over right now to IWD just involves installing its package, disabling WPA_Supplicant via a systemd mask, and enabling IWD as the WiFi back-end for NetworkManager.

Those wanting to help engage in IWD testing on Ubuntu or curious how others are finding this Intel open-source project perform, see this Ubuntu Discourse thread.
9 Comments
Related News
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes
Mir 2.0 Released In Dropping Legacy Bits, New Platform Improvements
Canonical Is Using Mir To Bring Flutter To Wayland
Mircade Still Being Worked On As A Confined Mir + Snap Based Launcher
Ubuntu 20.10 Moving Ahead In Restricting Access To dmesg
EGMDE Is Still Being Hacked On As A Lightweight Mir Desktop
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
How A Raspberry Pi 4 Performs Against Intel's Latest Celeron, Pentium CPUs
Kernel Developers Work To Block NVIDIA "GPL Condom" Effort Around New NetGPU Code
A "Large Hardware Vendor" Wants A EULA Displayed For Firmware Updates On Linux
Researchers Make More Discoveries Around L1TF/Foreshadow - It's Not Good
LibreOffice 7.0 Released As The Open-Source, Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
Btrfs Seeing Some Nice Performance Improvements For Linux 5.9
Ubuntu 20.04.1 LTS Released With The Latest Fixes
Kodi 19 Alpha 1 Released With AV1 Decoding, Many Other HTPC Improvements

çeviri malatya oto kiralama parça eşya taşıma şehirler arası nakliyat şehirlerarası evden eve nakliyat istanbul bursa şehirler arası nakliyat malatya oto kiralama istanbul evden eve nakliyat ofis taşıma ofis taşımacılığı evden eve nakliyat evden eve nakliyat büyü aşk büyüsü ayırma büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü dua aşk duası aşk büyüsü büyü aşk büyüsü bağlama büyüsü medyum dolunay medyum aşk büyüsü medyum medyum şikayetleri medyum yorumları metal galvanizli sac paslanmaz sac metal hrp sac paslanmaz çelik mekjoy.com seo seo kursu sex shop istanbul sex shop ataşehir sex shop İstanbul evden eve nakliyat eşya depolama eşya depolama viagra fiyatı cialis fiyat b374k shell