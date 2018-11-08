Ubuntu Linux On Samsung Galaxy Devices Finally Reaches Beta (Samsung DeX)

In October of 2017 Samsung announced convergence and traditional Linux distributions for Samsung Galaxy smartphones as the "Samsung DeX." Since then we hadn't heard anything more about this initiative while this week they appear to be ready with a beta.
While the Samsung Open-Source Group is going through a restructuring, fortunately, Samsung DeX appears unaffected as it didn't appear to be part of that group. After a year of forgetting about this effort, Samsung DeX is going into beta and has been on display at the company's Samsung Developer Conference.
Ubuntu remains the default Linux distribution for DeX, which is currently based upon a modified version of Ubuntu 16.04. Samsung DeX will work with select high-end Galaxy smartphones and tablets.
For now though DeX is only in a private beta. More details on the Ubuntu blog.
