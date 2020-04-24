Ubuntu 20.10 Might Be The "Groovy Gorilla"
24 April 2020
Either a ploy by Ubuntu developers / Canonical staffers or it's looking like Ubuntu 20.10 could be known as the Groovy Gorilla.

Ubuntu developer Iain Laney created a placeholder this morning for the Groovy Gorilla release schedule. That in turn was cited by Alan Pope under the 20.10 "GG" name ideas.

Martin Wimpress also created the template for the Groovy Gorilla release notes.

However, as of writing there has been no announcement yet by Mark Shuttleworth (though he hasn't been doing his customary blog posts as he once routinely did every six months) nor has Groovy been created in their APT archive. But we'll see soon enough if Groovy Gorilla indeed is the codename for the next Ubuntu cycle. The last time it was GG was the Gutsy Gibbon back for Ubuntu 7.10.

For some entertainment during these turbulent times, one of the few Google entries in the context of the "Groovy Gorilla" is the widely circulated video that is embedded below, courtesy of the Dallas Zoo. Perhaps it should serve as the Ubuntu 20.10 mascot should this codename be accurate?


Let us know in the forums what you hope to see out of Ubuntu 20.10. Personally I am expecting further work on OpenZFS, the potential that now the LTS is past that they will re-enable the Wayland session by default for GNOME, and continuing to push along with Snaps. It will be interesting to see the direction they push in now post-LTS, especially with Ubuntu 20.04 being arguably one of the best releases in recent memory.
