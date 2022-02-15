Canonical Will Begin Certifying Gigabyte Servers For Ubuntu Linux

Moving forward Gigabyte's server platforms are expected to obtain Ubuntu Server certification. Gigabyte has already advertised Ubuntu Linux support on various workstation/server motherboards and servers but now will be moving forward with obtaining official certification from Canonical.
With the Gigabyte server hardware we have tested in the past, it's worked well on Linux -- including Ubuntu -- while now Gigabyte will be seeking formal certification from Canonical.
As part of the certification process, they'll be ensuring Gigabyte servers work on the two most recent Ubuntu LTS versions, works with Canonical's MaaS, and other server criteria is met.
The brief announcement of Gigabyte and Canonical partnering for Ubuntu Server certification was made today on Gigabyte.com.
When looking at the Ubuntu certified servers for Gigabyte currently there is just the R181-N20 currently listed, an Intel Xeon Scalable 2nd Gen server.
ASUS, Dell, Fujitsu, IBM, Huawei, and Lenovo are among the other major organizations routinely obtaining certification for their server hardware. Given the success we've had with Ubuntu on Gigabyte server motherboards and barebones in the past, it's a good move although most of their boards should already be working generally well on recent Ubuntu.