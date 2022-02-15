Canonical Will Begin Certifying Gigabyte Servers For Ubuntu Linux

Ads are what have allowed this site to be maintained for the past 16 years.

Gigabyte and Canonical today announced that they will be working together to certify Gigabyte server hardware moving forward for use under Ubuntu Server.Moving forward Gigabyte's server platforms are expected to obtain Ubuntu Server certification. Gigabyte has already advertised Ubuntu Linux support on various workstation/server motherboards and servers but now will be moving forward with obtaining official certification from Canonical.



With the Gigabyte server hardware we have tested in the past, it's worked well on Linux -- including Ubuntu -- while now Gigabyte will be seeking formal certification from Canonical.